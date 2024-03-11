Armstrong is slated to sign with the Commanders on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Armstrong will remain in the NFC East and continue playing under Dan Quinn, but he'll ultimately be changing addresses in 2024. The Kansas product has spent all six NFL seasons in Dallas and recorded a career-high 38 combined tackles last season while adding 7.5 sacks, which was second on the team to Micah Parsons in 2023.