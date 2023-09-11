Armstrong recorded three tackles including two sacks in Sunday's 40-0 rout of the Giants.

It was a huge night for the Dallas defense, and Armstrong tied Osa Odighizuwa for the team lead in sacks as the Cowboys' pass rush brought down Daniel Jones seven times in total. Armstrong piled up a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2022, and he could reach double digits this season as offenses scramble to try and find a way to slow down Micah Parsons, leaving plenty of holes for the Cowboys' other pass rushers.