Armstrong recorded 38 tackles (20 solo) including 7.5 sacks with a pass defended over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

The 26-year-old defensive end finished second on the Cowboys in sacks behind Micah Parsons' 14.0, taking full advantage of all the attention his All-Pro teammate received. Armstrong has emerged as a solid complementary piece in the Dallas pass rush, racking up 21.0 sacks over the last three campaigns and not missing a game over the last two, and he's set up for a big payday as a free agent this offseason.