Davis recorded nine tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 32-21 win over the Eagles.

Davis logged a team high in tackles during this terrific performance for Washington's defense. The linebacker nearly picked up a scoop-and-score fumble early in the fourth quarter, though this recovery was later called back to the Philadelphia 34-yard line. Davis also played every defensive snap for the second time in the past three games, and he'll likely play an every-down role if team-leading tackler Cole Holcomb (foot) sits out for the fourth straight game this coming Sunday against Houston.