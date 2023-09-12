Thomas caught four of his team-high eight targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over Arizona.

In addition to his surprising team lead in targets, the 32-year-old tight end played 82 percent of snaps on offense, not far behind WRs Terry McLaurin (89 percent) and Jahan Dotson (87 percent). The Commanders undoubtedly want more of the targets going to those two, but Thomas could average a handful of looks per week or even slightly more if he stays on the field this much on a regular basis. He'll travel to Denver for Week 2 and the start of what could be a stretch of tough matchups, subsequently facing the Bills in Week 3 and Eagles in Week 4.