Thomas caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Giants.

Thomas played 56 percent of offensive snaps, tying a season low from Week 8 when he was in his first game back from a three-week absence due to a calf injury. Thomas has averaged only 1.8 catches for 17.3 yards in five games since his return, unable to make much of a dent in an offense with talented wide receivers and a busy RB duo. He'll likely continue to get most of the TE snaps in obvious passing situations on the other side of a Week 14 bye when the Commanders face the Giants again.