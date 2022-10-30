Thomas, who's listed as questionable due to a calf injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas has missed three straight games due to a calf injury, but after logging three consecutive limited practices during Week 8 prep, the tight end is in line to make his first appearance since Week 4. Before the injury, Thomas, caught 13 of 20 targets for 106 yards and one touchdown. While the tight end is expected to play, it's possible he winds up limited in his first game action in a month, so fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm his availability ahead of Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.