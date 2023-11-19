Howell completed 31 of 45 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Giants. He added three rushes for 35 yards and an additional touchdown.

Howell continued to take to the air at a prolific rate, as he's now topped 40 pass attempts in five consecutive games. Unlike the last three contests, however, production didn't follow. Instead, Howell averaged only 5.7 yards per attempt and threw multiple picks for the first time since Week 3 -- the final of which was returned for a touchdown to put the game out of reach for the Commanders. Positively, Howell reached the end zone on the ground on a tough seven-yard run, during which he bounced off several defenders. That salvaged an otherwise forgettable performance from a fantasy perspective.