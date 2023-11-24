Howell completed 28 of 44 passes for 300 yards and an interception while adding 13 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The second-year quarterback played relatively mistake-free ball until a desperation drive late in the fourth quarter ended on a pick-six by DaRon Bland. It's the fourth time in the last five games Howell has thrown for at least 300 yards, but that yardage has come on sky-high volume -- he's attempted more than 40 passes in six straight contests and eight of the last nine as the Commanders' offense tries to compensate for its porous defense. That formula doesn't figure to change much in Week 13 against the Dolphins.