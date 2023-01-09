McLaurin caught three of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-6 win over Dallas.
The fourth-year wideout was on the other end of rookie Sam Howell's first career passing TD, hauling in a 16-yard score in the first quarter. McLaurin finishes the season with a career-high 1,191 receiving yards on 77 catches with five touchdowns, his third straight campaign with over 1,000 yards, and no matter who's under center for Washington next year, he'll be a key part of the passing game.
