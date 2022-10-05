Turner (quadriceps) was absent from the Commanders' injury report Wednesday.
Turner's clearance comes as a bit of a surprise after John Keim of ESPN.com reported Monday that head coach Ron Rivera felt they had rushed him back, and he needed to continue strengthening his leg. Assuming the 29-year-old does return Sunday against the Titans, he'll be operating as a reserve behind Saahdiq Charles at right guard.
