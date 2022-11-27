Turner (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Turner appears to have sustained an ankle injury at some point during the first half. In the starting right guard's absence, expect Saahdiq Charles to step in versus Atlanta.
