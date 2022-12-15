Turner (ankle/knee) was a full participant in the Steelers' practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Turner was forced out with an ankle/knee injury during Pittsburgh's Week 13 win over the Falcons, which also left him sidelined against Carolina on Sunday. The 29-year-old should now be ready to go again after returning to practice in a full capacity Thursday. Expect Turner to reprise his starting role at right guard versus the Giants this Sunday.
