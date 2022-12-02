Turner (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Turner is slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign, after he was forced out of the Week 12 matchup versus Atlanta with an apparent knee/ankle injury. The 320-pounder had previously dealt with a lingering quad issue from July through September which could possibly be a contributing factor to Washington's decision to sideline Turner this weekend in New York. Saahdiq Charles now appears like the top candidate to draw the start.