Turner, who left Friday's practice early, is out for the 2023 season after tearing his quadriceps, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Turner, a New Orleans native, signed a one-year deal with the Saints on Tuesday and was with the second-team offense during 11-on-11 drills Thursday. The 2014 third-round pick played for the Commanders in 2022, starting in 12 of 16 games. His loss is a blow for the Saints' depth on the offensive line.