Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Should play Sunday

Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) is expected to play Sunday night against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooper received the questionable tag after working as a limited participant Friday, but his status never truly appeared in doubt. The 25-year-old was limited to only three snaps in last week's loss to the Jets due to the bruised quad, but it doesn't look as though he'll miss additional time. Fellow WR Randall Cobb (back) -- who is also questionable -- is also expected to play Sunday.

