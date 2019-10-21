Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Suits up, leads team in receiving

Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) caught all five of his targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Eagles.

Cooper was held out of team activities until late in the week while nursing two separate lower-body injuries, but he was able to heal up in time for an important primetime matchup against a divisional foe. Dallas was in control of the contest from start to finish, so the 25-year-old had to make due with just five targets (tied for the lowest mark in a full game this season). Cooper maximized those targets, reaching the century mark for the third time this season. The star wideout's fantasy owners were not only rewarded with an unlikely start and strong stat line, but the Cowboys' upcoming bye week will give the receiver plenty of time to fully heal up before a soft matchup against the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 9.