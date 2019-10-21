Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Suits up, leads team in receiving
Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) caught all five of his targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Eagles.
Cooper was held out of team activities until late in the week while nursing two separate lower-body injuries, but he was able to heal up in time for an important primetime matchup against a divisional foe. Dallas was in control of the contest from start to finish, so the 25-year-old had to make due with just five targets (tied for the lowest mark in a full game this season). Cooper maximized those targets, reaching the century mark for the third time this season. The star wideout's fantasy owners were not only rewarded with an unlikely start and strong stat line, but the Cowboys' upcoming bye week will give the receiver plenty of time to fully heal up before a soft matchup against the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...