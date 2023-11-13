Cooks caught nine of 10 targets for 173 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.

The veteran speedster not only had his best game as a Cowboy so far, he topped his prior season high in receiving yards by 124. Cooks led the team in yards, although CeeDee Lamb bested him in catches (11) and targets (14), and he's now scored a TD in three of the last four games as the Dallas passing game has roared to life. Cooks will look to keep rolling in Week 11 against the Panthers.