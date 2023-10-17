Cooks secured all four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 14 yards in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Chargers on Monday night.

Cooks' modest yardage total was nevertheless a season high, and he propped up it up with a two-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter that served as his first touchdown in a Cowboys uniform. The veteran speedster has strictly played a complementary role thus far in Dallas' air attack, and he'll next face his former Rams squad during a Week 8 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 29 following a Week 7 bye.