Cooks caught three of four targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.

Cooks led the Cowboys in receiving despite his production paling in comparison to Week 10's 173-yard outburst. Although he's scored in three of his last five outings, Cooks' output Sunday was closer to his average throughout the campaign. With that in mind, he carries modest value into Thursday's game against the Commanders.