Jones finished the regular season with 67 tackles and a career-high 14 passes defended.

Secondary coach Kris Richard has a track record of developing long, physical corners, and Jones became his latest success story after spending the first three seasons of his career bouncing between cornerback and safety. The 26-year-old graded out as one of the best CBs in the league according to Pro Football Focus, and he was the very definition of a shutdown corner by not allowing a single touchdown reception in coverage all year. While he doesn't put up great IDP numbers, Jones should combine with Chidobe Awuzie to give Dallas an impressive pair of athletic and impressive young secondary pieces heading into 2019.

