Cowboys' Byron Jones: Starting camp on PUP list
Jones (hip) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list by the Cowboys on Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones underwent hip surgery March 29, with reports at the time suggesting his availability for the start of camp. Even though he will be unavailable at the start of camp, Cowboys officials said Tuesday that they're optimistic Jones will be on the field for Week 1. The defensive back will be closely monitored leading up to the season, so expect the team to continue to update his timetable.
