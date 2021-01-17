Wilson caught 17 of 28 targets for 189 yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020.

The second-year wideout surprisingly emerged as a threat in a deep Dallas receiving corps early in the season, when Dak Prescott (ankle) was on a record-setting pace and the defense was ensuring a shootout almost every week. Wilson's biggest game came in Week 3, when he hauled in 107 yards and two TDs from Prescott, but he returned the favor two weeks later when he tossed an 11-yard touchdown to Prescott on a trick play. Once the Cowboys lost their starting QB for the season, however, Wilson's volume dried up nearly completely, and he saw only eight targets over the final 10 games. Heading into 2021, Prescott is expected to be re-signed and healthy for Week 1, but Wilson will still be behind the formidable trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on the depth chart, and he might not see the perfect storm of opportunity that briefly boosted his fantasy stock.