Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Working on side
Awuzie (hamstring) was seen working out with trainers to the side of the practice field during OTAs on Wednesday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Awuzie seemed to pick up the injury last week during OTAs, and the severity is still not clear. This news is certainly a positive in that it's not serious enough to keep him from offseason training. The team could be holding him out for precautionary reasons, after Awuzie racked up 71 tackles and one interception in 15 games last season. Expect news on Awuzie's status for minicamp and training camp in the coming days.
