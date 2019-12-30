Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Big finish to campaign
Prescott completed 23 of 33 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 47-16 win over Washington.
Early in the game is appeared as though Prescott's sore shoulder was limiting his ability to attack downfield, but once he got loose he took the Washington secondary to the woodshed, finding Michael Gallup for three second-half TDs. Despite the QB's efforts, Dallas missed the playoffs, but he earned himself significantly more money in free agency -- assuming he doesn't get saddled with the franchise tag -- by finishing the season having completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,902 yards, a 30:11 TD:INT and 8.2 YPA. It seems highly unlikely that he'll be in another uniform in 2020, but whether Prescott is able to repeat his breakout performance could depend on the changes Dallas is expected to make to its coaching staff.
