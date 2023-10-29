Prescott completed 25 of 31 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams.

The Cowboys came out with an aggressive game plan, as Prescott had three touchdowns and 225 yards at halftime. His scores came from 18, 10, 22 and 25 yards away and were distributed to three different pass catchers. Prescott also completed five passes of more than 20 yards -- his highest mark of the year -- leading to his first 300-yard passing performance of the campaign. He and the Cowboys will look to continue their offensive heroics in an intra-division showdown with the Eagles in Week 9.