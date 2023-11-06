Prescott completed 29 of 44 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

He also gained 14 rushing yards on six carries. After a three-and-out on the Cowboys' first drive, Prescott was locked in the rest of the way and posted his highest yardage total since he lit the Patriots up for 445 yards in Week 6 of the 2021 season. He and the Cowboys had plenty of chances to steal a win in Philadelphia but missed by inches -- Luke Schoonmaker was judged to be just short of the goal line early in the fourth quarter for what would have been Prescott's fourth TD of the day, and the QB himself stepped out of bounds on a two-point conversion attempt later in the final frame which would have resulted in Dallas needing only a field goal to tie it on their last possession. Prescott still has a 7:1 TD:INT and 678 passing yards over the last two weeks, but he likely won't need to be as busy in Week 10 against a Giants team the Cowboys already routed once this season.