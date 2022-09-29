Prescott (thumb) didn't practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Prescott showed up on the field Thursday without a brace on his right thumb, instead going through the motions with a tape job, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. During the portion of the session open to the media, Prescott handled some snaps and made some light throws, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, but the activity wasn't enough for the Cowboys to list him as a limited participant. At this point, Prescott seems hard-pressed to be available for Sunday's game against the Commanders, but he told Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today on Monday that he's keying in a return Week 5 at the Rams. As long as Prescott is sidelined, Cooper Rush will direct Dallas' offense.
