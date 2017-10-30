Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Passes for season-low yardage total
Prescott completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 143 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Redskins. He also rushed three times for 16 yards.
Fantasy owners need not fear, as the Cowboys opted to let Ezekiel Elliott handle the bulk of the work due to the heavy rain falling during most of the contest. The Dallas defense also recovered two fumbles and blocked a field-goal try that gave the offense several gifts with a short field. With the weather making it hard to sustain longer drives, they settled for five field-goal attempts. Prescott will be back to his usual self in Week 9 when Dallas returns home to face Kansas City.
