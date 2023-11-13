Prescott completed 26 of 35 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns with one interception while adding 17 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.

The quarterback got the entire fourth quarter off and still posted massive numbers, with Prescott hitting Jake Ferguson, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb for TDs while also running in a 10-yard score himself just before halftime. Prescott has been on an absolute tear since Dallas' Week 7 bye, racking up 1,082 passing yards and an 11:2 TD:INT over the last three games, but he could slow down a bit in Week 11 against a Panthers defense that's been surprisingly stingy through the air this season.