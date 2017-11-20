Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive for SNF

McFadden is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

After playing just one snap in the first game during Ezekiel Elliott's six-week suspension, McFadden finds himself relegated to the inactive list where he's resided for most of the season. The Cowboys would turn to fullback Keith Smith as an emergency backup tailback if Alfred Morris or Rod Smith were to suffer an injury.

