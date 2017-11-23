Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Not active Thursday

McFadden (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game versus the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

As the Cowboys enter a third game without the suspended Ezekiel Elliott, McFadden will remain in street clothes for the second game in a row. Without an injury to Alfred Morris or Rod Smith, McFadden is unlikely to make an appearance before Elliott returns in Week 16.

