Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Not active Thursday
McFadden (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game versus the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
As the Cowboys enter a third game without the suspended Ezekiel Elliott, McFadden will remain in street clothes for the second game in a row. Without an injury to Alfred Morris or Rod Smith, McFadden is unlikely to make an appearance before Elliott returns in Week 16.
