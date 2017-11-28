Darren McFadden: Announces retirement
McFadden announced Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL.
This decision comes just two days after McFadden and the Cowboys agreed to mutually part ways, as the tailback officially decides to end a career that was slowed by injuries. McFadden finishes his professional career with 5,421 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns, but he only managed to play 103 games across 10 NFL seasons.
