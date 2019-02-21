Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Won't sign another franchise tag
Lawrence (shoulder) is unwilling to sign a second consecutive franchise tender, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports.
Lawrence followed up a blow-up 2017 season with another quality effort in 2018 and has ultimately totaled 25 sacks over the past two years. Also proving durable after logging full, 16-game schedules in three of his past four campaigns, Lawrence will be among the hottest commodities of the 2019 offseason if he's allowed to hit the open market.
