Lawrence (shoulder) is unwilling to sign a second consecutive franchise tender, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports.

Lawrence followed up a blow-up 2017 season with another quality effort in 2018 and has ultimately totaled 25 sacks over the past two years. Also proving durable after logging full, 16-game schedules in three of his past four campaigns, Lawrence will be among the hottest commodities of the 2019 offseason if he's allowed to hit the open market.

