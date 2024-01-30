Lawrence recorded 50 tackles (29 solo) including 4.0 sacks while adding six passes defended and a forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

The veteran defensive end played every game for the second straight campaign, but Lawrence just doesn't have the ability to get to the quarterback the way he used to. He would carry a dead cap hit of over $20 million if he were released this offseason, so Lawrence will likely return to Dallas in 2024, but he's nothing more than a depth piece in a pass rush led by Micah Parsons at this stage of his career.