Lawrence recorded eight tackles (seven solo) while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.
Lawrence was able to notch a season-high eight stops in the loss, including a fumble-inducing hit on running back Ty Johnson in the fourth quarter, which the Bills recovered. The defensive end has produced 40 tackles, including four sacks, while deflecting three passes on top of the forced fumble over 14 games in 2023.
