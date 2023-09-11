Lawrence recorded a sack in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.
The veteran defensive end hasn't compiled more than 6.5 sacks in a season since 2018, but Lawrence made his presence felt Sunday as the Cowboys' pass rush brought down Daniel Jones seven times in total. With Micah Parsons commanding so much attention from blockers, Lawrence could find plenty of clear paths to the QB in 2023.
