Lawrence registered three tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Dallas' 33-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Lawrence logged one of six sacks for the Cowboys on Sunday bringing his season total to four. The 2014 second-round pick will have an ample opportunity to further add to his totals next week versus the Commanders and their struggling offensive line.
