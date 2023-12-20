Wilson recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.
Wilson finished tied for second on the team with DeMarcus Lawrence at eight tackles, which also set a new season high for the safety. The 28-year-old has now recorded 60 tackles, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over the 12 contests he's appeared in this year.
