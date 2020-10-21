Zuerlein went 1-for-2 on field goals and converted one extra point Monday against the Cardinals.
Zuerlein was able to knock through a 34-yard field-goal attempt but was wide right on a 58-yard attempt later in the contest. The veteran is now 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts this season, with both misses coming on kicks over 50 yards.
More News
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Boots another game-winner•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Little work in loss•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Struggles with PATs on Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Boots game-winning FG in Week 2•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Little work in Dallas debut•
-
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Fellow kicker released•