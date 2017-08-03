Cowboys' James Hanna: Will be limited Thursday
Hanna (knee) isn't expected to play much Thursday, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' team website reports.
Hanna hasn't played a snap since the 2015 season due to two knee surgeries in that span. However, there shouldn't be much reason to worry since Dallas is resting a lot of its starters for the first preseason game. Don't expect the 28-year-old tight end to take over Jason Witten's spot, but he will be a solid No. 2 for the time being -- not enough for true fantasy relevance, though.
More News
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Limited participant in training camp•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Not expected to return until training camp•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Uncertain timetable for recovery•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Scheduled for season-ending surgery•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Will begin season on PUP list•
-
Cowboys' James Hanna: Opts for surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...