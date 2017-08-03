Hanna (knee) isn't expected to play much Thursday, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' team website reports.

Hanna hasn't played a snap since the 2015 season due to two knee surgeries in that span. However, there shouldn't be much reason to worry since Dallas is resting a lot of its starters for the first preseason game. Don't expect the 28-year-old tight end to take over Jason Witten's spot, but he will be a solid No. 2 for the time being -- not enough for true fantasy relevance, though.