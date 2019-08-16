Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Back in action
Vander Esch (pelvis) played 11 snaps and recorded one tackle in Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers.
Vander Esch had been nursing a pelvic injury since the start of OTAs, but his presence on the field for the preseason opener, although limited, suggests that the linebacker has put the ailment behind him.
