Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Patrik Walker reports.

Vander Esch departed Sunday's contest versus Jacksonville during the first quarter with a neck injury, and it's since been revealed that he won't return to action for the rest of the afternoon. Damone Clark is now in line for additional linebacker snaps alongside Anthony Barr and Micah Parsons.