Vander Esch expects to move to middle linebacker for the 2020 season, pushing Jaylon Smith to the weak side, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports
Vander Esch had no problem racking up tackles from the WILL linebacker spot in his first two pro seasons, totaling 212 in 25 games before a neck injury ended his campaign last fall. He eventually underwent surgery in January to address nerve issues in his neck and spoke about his rehab Thursday. Calling himself fully recovered, he told Todd Archer of ESPN.com, "I'm back better than I was with my strength before I got hurt. I feel amazing. Just excited." Vander Esch will look to keep up the pace on the tackle front as he works under new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.
More News
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Announces return to full health•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Making strides in recovery•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: To have limitations in camp•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Full recovery anticipated•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Undergoes neck surgery•
-
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Heading for neck surgery•