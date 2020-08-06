Vander Esch expects to move to middle linebacker for the 2020 season, pushing Jaylon Smith to the weak side, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports

Vander Esch had no problem racking up tackles from the WILL linebacker spot in his first two pro seasons, totaling 212 in 25 games before a neck injury ended his campaign last fall. He eventually underwent surgery in January to address nerve issues in his neck and spoke about his rehab Thursday. Calling himself fully recovered, he told Todd Archer of ESPN.com, "I'm back better than I was with my strength before I got hurt. I feel amazing. Just excited." Vander Esch will look to keep up the pace on the tackle front as he works under new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.