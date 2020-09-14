Vander Esch (collarbone) has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Vander Esch has been replaced by Joe Thomas at middle linebacker. Given Vander Esch's history of neck injuries, this is a worrisome sign for the 24-year-old linebacker.
