Schoonmaker recorded two catches on two targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-16 preseason win over the Raiders.

Schoonmaker was on the field to start the game and played several series. The highlight of his performance came on a nine-yard score when he leaked off the right side of the offensive line and then bowled over a defender into the end zone after making a short catch. Schoonmaker projects to work behind Jake Ferguson to begin the season but still should see the field plenty in his rookie campaign.