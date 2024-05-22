Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Schoonmaker (hamstring) could miss the entirety of OTAs due to a new injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Schoonmaker is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, though per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, McCarthy confirmed that his rehab from shoulder surgery has gone well. The 2023 second-round pick has had issues staying healthy in his young career, having missed time last spring due to a foot issue, though he did play all 17 games as a rookie despite battling a shoulder issue.
