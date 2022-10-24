Gallup failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Dak Prescott's return from a thumb injury created a lot of optimism around the Cowboys' offense, but Gallup instead has his worst performance since he rejoined the lineup in Week 4. CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown both posted solid numbers against Detroit, so the issue appears to be more on Gallup's end than Prescott's, and it's possible he's simply hit a bit of a wall after missing all of the offseason program and preseason while recovering from last season's ACL tear. He'll look to rebound in Week 8 against the Bears, but fantasy GMs might be better off keeping Gallup on their bench until after Dallas' Week 9 bye.