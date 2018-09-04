Cowboys' Noah Brown: Lands on IR
Brown (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brown battled a hamstring injury early in training camp and never made an appearance in preseason action. As a result, he is destined for injured reserve to open a roster spot for the Cowboys' signing of Deonte Thompson.
