Brown suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday's wild-card game against the Browns.

Brown sat out Week 18 at Indianapolis due to a back issue that capped him to one limited practice in advance of the Texans' playoff opener. After being deemed active Saturday and then targeted once by quarterback C.J. Stroud on Houston's first possession, Brown now is tending to a new health concern. As long as Brown is sidelined, Nico Collins, Robert Woods, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson will be the wide receivers available to the offense.